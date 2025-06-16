Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $130.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.