595,277 Shares in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 595,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Down 1.5%

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In other CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

