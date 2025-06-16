Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 514 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,441 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $316.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.24. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

