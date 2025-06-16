EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of EPR Properties worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6%

EPR Properties stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.18%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

