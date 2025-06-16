Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,641 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

