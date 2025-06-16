Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,615 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

