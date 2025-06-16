Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,730,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.84 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

