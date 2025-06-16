Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.