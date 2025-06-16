Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.6% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $403,827,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

