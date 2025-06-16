CHB Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

CHB Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

XSVM opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $578.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $61.40.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

