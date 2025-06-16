Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $680,000 Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Integer were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Down 0.5%

ITGR opened at $118.12 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,434 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,115. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

