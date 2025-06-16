Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.58 and a 200-day moving average of $502.73. The firm has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

