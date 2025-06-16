Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,315 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.