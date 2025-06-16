Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,720,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000.

XT opened at $62.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $64.31.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

