Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $250.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

