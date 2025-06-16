Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $189.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

