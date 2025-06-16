Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 2,473 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.