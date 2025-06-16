Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,692,000 after purchasing an additional 838,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Procore Technologies by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,627,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,873,000 after purchasing an additional 322,367 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Procore Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,171,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $436,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $68,473,454.28. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $289,628.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,747.87. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,535 shares of company stock worth $2,171,596 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $64.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -88.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

