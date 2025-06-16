Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KeyCorp Stock Down 3.0%

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

