Abound Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 168.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $190.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

