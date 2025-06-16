GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $7,916,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,923,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.86, for a total transaction of $572,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,947 shares in the company, valued at $84,159,144.42. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,536.85. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $12,426,675. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GDDY opened at $175.57 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.73 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

