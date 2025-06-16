Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 89,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

BMY stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

