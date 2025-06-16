Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

