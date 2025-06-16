826 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 10.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $4,010,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $341.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.72 and a 200-day moving average of $367.75. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.19.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

