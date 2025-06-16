826 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 10.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $4,010,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Stock Performance
NYSE WAT opened at $341.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.72 and a 200-day moving average of $367.75. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.19.
Waters Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
