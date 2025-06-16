Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,825 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

