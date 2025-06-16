Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 1,880 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $117.99 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $143.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.