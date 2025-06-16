Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 103.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 100,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after buying an additional 192,679 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at $834,071.04. This trade represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

