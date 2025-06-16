Insider Buying: Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) Senior Officer Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benjamin Sze bought 150,000 shares of Decibel Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Benjamin Sze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Sze bought 596,000 shares of Decibel Cannabis stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$44,700.00.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 6.7%

CVE DB opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

