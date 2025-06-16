Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $74,551,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $200.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.81. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

