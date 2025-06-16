Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

