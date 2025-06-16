Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $116.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXE

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.