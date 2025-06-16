Brighton Jones LLC Sells 166 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $384.49 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

