D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

