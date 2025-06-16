Rebalance LLC Purchases 87,992 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Rebalance LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

