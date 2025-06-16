The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $354.10 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.73 and a 200-day moving average of $382.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

