W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by CHB Investment Group LLC

CHB Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises 1.9% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

