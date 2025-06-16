Rebalance LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $22.18 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.