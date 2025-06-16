Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,696.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $95.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.