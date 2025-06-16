Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 359,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 81,206 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,535,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9%

GPIQ opened at $47.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $633.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.4146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.