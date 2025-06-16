iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.