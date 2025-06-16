Rebalance LLC Acquires 28,115 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.3% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 226,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $25.77.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

