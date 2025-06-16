CHB Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 2.1%

RWJ opened at $41.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

