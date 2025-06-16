Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 1,620 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. This represents a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,726,426.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,816.54. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $150.92 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

