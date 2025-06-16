IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.