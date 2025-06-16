Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 6,215 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1,490.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,332.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:DOV opened at $176.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.