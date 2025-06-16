Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 255,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV opened at $32.50 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.