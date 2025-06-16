Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Lifted by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 10.7% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 582,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.