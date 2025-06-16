Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – June 13th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, RH, Archer Aviation, MARA, IonQ, and Applied Digital are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a medium market capitalization—typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion, though exact thresholds may vary by index or market. They occupy the space between small-cap and large-cap firms, offering a blend of growth potential and relative stability. Investors often view mid-caps as having more upside than large-caps but with less volatility than small-caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 222,293,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,329,141. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.16. 27,325,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,627,788. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded up $13.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,566. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.15.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 96,013,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,975,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,181,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,081,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. MARA has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. 16,510,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,583,933. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 55,619,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,540,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 6.08.

