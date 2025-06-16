Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now – June 13th

CF Industries, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Darling Ingredients, Nutrien, and Union Pacific are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the quantities of nutrient?rich materials—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds—held in reserve by producers, distributors or end users (e.g., farms and cooperatives) for forthcoming crop applications. Tracking these stock levels helps ensure timely availability, supports efficient nutrient management and price stability, and allows stakeholders to anticipate potential shortages or surpluses in the supply chain. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.06. 3,311,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,426. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,097,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.18. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. 2,312,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $224.50. 560,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.80. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

