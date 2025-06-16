Water Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 13th

Robin Energy, RTX, RH, PepsiCo, and Carnival Co. & are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the extraction, treatment, distribution or infrastructure of freshwater resources. These firms may include water utilities, pipeline operators, filtration and desalination technology providers, and wastewater management businesses. Investors often view water stocks as defensive assets, since demand for clean water remains relatively stable regardless of economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Robin Energy (RBNE)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

RBNE traded up $9.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 96,873,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,201. Robin Energy has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.33. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $146.02.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $13.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.25. 5,931,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,952. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.15.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,247. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average is $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 29,421,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,959,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

